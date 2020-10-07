Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) Declares $0.20 Annual Dividend

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) announced an annual dividend on Monday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, November 20th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st.

Hollysys Automation Technologies has raised its dividend by 5.0% over the last three years.

HOLI stock opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.54. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $129.22 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 8.21%. Equities analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

