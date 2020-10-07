HOLD (HOLD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $459.00

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. HOLD has a market capitalization of $557,554.29 and approximately $459.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOLD token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, HOLD has traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00257992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00035195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00082952 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.87 or 0.01532155 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00156834 BTC.

HOLD Token Profile

HOLD launched on May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. The official website for HOLD is hold.co . The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ . HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ

Buying and Selling HOLD

HOLD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOLD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

