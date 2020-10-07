HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.63

HL Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:LPRO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.63 and last traded at $27.81, with a volume of 1500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.97.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LPRO shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HL Acquisitions in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HL Acquisitions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded HL Acquisitions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on HL Acquisitions in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.14.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.08.

HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that HL Acquisitions Corp. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program, an auto lending enablement platform that allows financial institutions and other auto lenders to model their specific overhead and funding costs, as well as set desired ROA target for their insured portfolio; and features default insurance coverage for near-prime and non-prime automobile loans.

