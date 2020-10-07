Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $239.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $226.10 million.Himax Technologies also updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.07-0.07 EPS.

NASDAQ HIMX opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.44. Himax Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $642.25 million, a PE ratio of -53.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Himax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Himax Technologies will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HIMX shares. ValuEngine downgraded Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.21.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.