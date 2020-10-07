HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 7,294,608 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 10,280,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.
A number of brokerages recently commented on HEXO. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.10 price objective on shares of HEXO in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.30 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of HEXO from $1.00 to $0.90 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of HEXO in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.39.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68.
About HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO)
HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.
