HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 7,294,608 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 10,280,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HEXO. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.10 price objective on shares of HEXO in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.30 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of HEXO from $1.00 to $0.90 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of HEXO in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.39.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,478,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 1,460,501 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 366.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 813,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 639,123 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 14,322 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 21,433 shares during the period.

About HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO)

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

