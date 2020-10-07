HEX Price Reaches $0.0036 (HEX)

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. HEX has a market cap of $1.29 billion and $1.48 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HEX has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00009735 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00080102 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000309 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00021174 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007785 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 103.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00044479 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009393 BTC.

About HEX

HEX (CRYPTO:HEX) is a token. It launched on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 360,641,136,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 358,598,850,901 tokens. The official website for HEX is hex.win . HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HEX

HEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

