Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management lessened its holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Hershey makes up 1.9% of Fruth Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,468,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,601,000 after purchasing an additional 686,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 6.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,654,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,923,000 after buying an additional 834,014 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,800,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,548,000 after buying an additional 71,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,398,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,293,000 after buying an additional 48,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 102.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,341,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,796,000 after buying an additional 677,623 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.40.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $350,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,168,127.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,720. Hershey Co has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $161.83. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.42.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.18. Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.71%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.