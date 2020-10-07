Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management lessened its holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Hershey makes up 1.9% of Fruth Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,468,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,601,000 after purchasing an additional 686,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 6.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,654,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,923,000 after buying an additional 834,014 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,800,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,548,000 after buying an additional 71,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,398,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,293,000 after buying an additional 48,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 102.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,341,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,796,000 after buying an additional 677,623 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.40.
HSY stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,720. Hershey Co has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $161.83. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.42.
Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.18. Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.71%.
Hershey Profile
The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.
