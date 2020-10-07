HEROcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $320,271.22 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One HEROcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $320,271.22 and $56.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEROcoin Token Profile

HEROcoin’s launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,957,035 tokens. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

HEROcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

