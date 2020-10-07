HEROcoin (PLAY) Price Tops $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 7th. One HEROcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX and Kucoin. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $320,271.22 and approximately $56.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HEROcoin has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00259130 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00035791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00083121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.71 or 0.01494249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00156517 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,957,035 tokens. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

HEROcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

