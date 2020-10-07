Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Heritage Insurance reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.18). Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $136.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.43 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HRTG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 41,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Heritage Insurance by 2.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Heritage Insurance by 33.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRTG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,553. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.79. Heritage Insurance has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $15.61. The stock has a market cap of $296.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.26%.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

