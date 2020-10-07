Herc (NYSE:HRI) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) rose 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.64 and last traded at $45.00. Approximately 211,731 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 253,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.08.

HRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded Herc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BofA Securities upgraded Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Herc in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 3.29.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.86. Herc had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRI. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Herc during the second quarter worth about $15,744,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Herc in the second quarter valued at about $6,722,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Herc in the second quarter valued at about $6,655,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Herc by 5.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,721,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,136,000 after buying an additional 180,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in Herc in the second quarter valued at about $2,234,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

