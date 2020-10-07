Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Shares Gap Up to $3.13

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.13, but opened at $3.35. Hepion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Hepion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts predict that Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.