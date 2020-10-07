HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HNNMY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR stock opened at $3.61 on Monday. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 120.33 and a beta of 1.24.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

