Helium Reaches Market Capitalization of $55.43 Million (HNT)

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One Helium coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00010551 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Helium has traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar. Helium has a market capitalization of $55.43 million and $2.80 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005325 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00017072 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000368 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Helium Coin Profile

Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 54,206,742 coins and its circulating supply is 49,464,666 coins. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org . Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Helium Coin Trading

Helium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

