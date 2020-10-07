Helium (HNT) Price Tops $1.12 on Exchanges

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 7th. Helium has a total market capitalization of $55.43 million and $2.80 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Helium has traded 27.7% lower against the dollar. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00010551 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005325 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00017072 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000368 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Helium Coin Profile

Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 54,206,742 coins and its circulating supply is 49,464,666 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org . Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Helium Coin Trading

Helium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

