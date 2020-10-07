Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Shares Gap Up to $96.00

Helios Underwriting PLC (LON:HUW)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $96.00, but opened at $110.00. Helios Underwriting shares last traded at $101.00, with a volume of 10,775 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Helios Underwriting in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 99.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 97.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.

Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 25th. The company reported GBX (0.55) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Helios Underwriting Company Profile

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment into the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

