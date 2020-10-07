Helex 1-Day Volume Tops $3,835.00 (HLX)

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Helex has a total market capitalization of $11,762.48 and $3,835.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helex token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001576 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Helex has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Helex alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020251 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00042657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006831 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009403 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $512.03 or 0.04813756 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00057336 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00031925 BTC.

Helex Token Profile

Helex (CRYPTO:HLX) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,160 tokens. Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Helex is helex.world

Buying and Selling Helex

Helex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.