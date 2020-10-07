HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €56.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been given a €56.00 ($65.88) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €60.00 ($70.59).

HeidelbergCement stock opened at €53.66 ($63.13) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €52.53 and a 200-day moving average of €46.85. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 52 week high of €70.02 ($82.38).

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

