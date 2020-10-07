HEAT Price Tops $0.0169 on Major Exchanges (HEAT)

HEAT (CURRENCY:HEAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 7th. One HEAT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HEAT has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. HEAT has a total market capitalization of $784,148.45 and $3.00 worth of HEAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00258762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00035408 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00083329 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $163.89 or 0.01541574 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00019646 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000682 BTC.

HEAT (CRYPTO:HEAT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 9th, 2016. HEAT’s total supply is 46,387,247 coins. HEAT’s official website is heatledger.com . The Reddit community for HEAT is /r/heatledger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEAT’s official Twitter account is @heatcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

