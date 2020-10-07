Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) Receives $45.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HTLF shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub cut Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $33.08 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $51.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.53.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.37. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $154.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $30,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,907 shares in the company, valued at $120,140.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.97 per share, for a total transaction of $107,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,341.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $204,650. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 89.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

