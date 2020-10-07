Head-To-Head Survey: Live Microsystems (OTCMKTS:LMSC) vs. Infinera (OTCMKTS:INFN)

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) and Live Microsystems (OTCMKTS:LMSC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Infinera has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Live Microsystems has a beta of -0.29, indicating that its stock price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Infinera and Live Microsystems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinera $1.30 billion 0.91 -$386.62 million ($0.83) -7.60 Live Microsystems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Live Microsystems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Infinera.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.8% of Infinera shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Infinera shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Live Microsystems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Infinera and Live Microsystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinera -22.76% -34.82% -8.19% Live Microsystems N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Infinera and Live Microsystems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinera 3 4 7 1 2.40 Live Microsystems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Infinera currently has a consensus target price of $8.08, indicating a potential upside of 28.00%. Given Infinera’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Infinera is more favorable than Live Microsystems.

Summary

Infinera beats Live Microsystems on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications. It also provides Infinera hiT 7300, mTera Series, 7100 Series, 7090 Family, and 8600 Series; Infinera XTM Series packet-optical transport platform that enables high-performance metro networks with service-aware, application-specific capabilities; Infinera Groove G30; and Infinera Cloud Xpress Family designed to meet the varying needs of ICPs, communication service providers, Internet exchange service providers, enterprises, and other large-scale data center operators. In addition, the company offers Infinera FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels. Further, it provides transcend software suite; Infinera CNOS, a hardware-independent network operating system; and a range of support services for all hardware and software products. The company also serves telecommunications service providers, Internet content providers, cable providers, wholesale and enterprise carriers, research and education institutions, enterprise customers, and government entities. It markets and sells its products and related support services primarily through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Zepton Networks. Infinera Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Live Microsystems

Live Microsystems, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a mobile Internet provider of digital entertainment solutions for network operators, consumer device manufacturers, and brands and media companies in the mobile market. The company was formerly known as Livewire Mobile, Inc. and changed its name to Live Microsystems, Inc. in August 2013. Live Microsystems, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

