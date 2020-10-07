Head-To-Head Survey: American Well (NYSE:AMWL) vs. Healthequity (NYSE:HQY)

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) and Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get American Well alerts:

This table compares American Well and Healthequity’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Well N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Healthequity $531.99 million 7.75 $39.66 million $1.38 38.86

Healthequity has higher revenue and earnings than American Well.

Profitability

This table compares American Well and Healthequity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Well N/A N/A N/A Healthequity -2.74% 8.53% 3.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for American Well and Healthequity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Well 0 0 0 0 N/A Healthequity 0 3 8 0 2.73

Healthequity has a consensus target price of $63.73, indicating a potential upside of 18.85%. Given Healthequity’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Healthequity is more favorable than American Well.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.0% of Healthequity shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Healthequity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Healthequity beats American Well on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Well

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services. The company also provides telemedicine equipment, including telemedicine carts, peripherals, and kiosks. Its application is available on App Store and Google Play. American Well Corporation was founded in 2006 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. It has additional offices in Reston, Virginia; Seattle, Washington; and Ramat Gan, Israel.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc. provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts. It also provides mutual fund investment platform; and online-only automated investment advisory services through Advisor, a Web-based tool. In addition, the company offers health reimbursement and flexible spending arrangements solutions; and Employee Retirement Income Security Act's plan administration and investment services. HealthEquity, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.