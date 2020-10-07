Head-To-Head Review: Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) and Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV)

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) and Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gain Capital and Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gain Capital $233.90 million 0.98 -$60.76 million ($0.95) -6.36 Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gain Capital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Gain Capital and Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gain Capital 0 2 0 0 2.00 Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gain Capital presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.66%. Given Gain Capital’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Gain Capital is more favorable than Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund.

Risk and Volatility

Gain Capital has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Gain Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Gain Capital pays out -25.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gain Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Gain Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gain Capital and Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gain Capital 14.34% 31.81% 6.45% Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.6% of Gain Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Gain Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gain Capital beats Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gain Capital

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex. It provides services to retail customers through FOREX.com and Cityindex.com, as well as through brokers and white label partners. The company offers execution and risk management services for exchange-traded futures and futures options on the United States and European futures and options exchanges; and online trading services. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bedminster, New Jersey.

About Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund

PowerShares Capital Management LLC, provides institutional caliber asset management and market exposure through the replication of enhanced indexes. PowerShares delivers this sophisticated asset management in one of the more benefit rich investment vehicles available today, the exchange-traded fund. The firm is committed to theoretically sound portfolio construction and empirically verifiable investment management approaches. PowerShares’ asset management philosophy and investment discipline are deeply rooted in the application of intuitive factor analysis and model implementation to enhance investment decisions. Deutsche Bank is a leading global investment bank with a strong and profitable private clients franchise. A leader in Germany and Europe, the bank is continuously growing in North America, Asia and key emerging markets.

