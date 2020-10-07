Head to Head Contrast: InternetArray (OTCMKTS:INAR) vs. Henry Schein (OTCMKTS:HSIC)

InternetArray (OTCMKTS:INAR) and Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares InternetArray and Henry Schein’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InternetArray N/A N/A N/A Henry Schein 6.35% 11.51% 5.67%

This table compares InternetArray and Henry Schein’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InternetArray N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Henry Schein $9.99 billion 0.84 $694.73 million $3.51 16.76

Henry Schein has higher revenue and earnings than InternetArray.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

100.0% of Henry Schein shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Henry Schein shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for InternetArray and Henry Schein, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InternetArray 0 0 0 0 N/A Henry Schein 3 7 3 0 2.00

Henry Schein has a consensus price target of $63.73, indicating a potential upside of 8.31%.

Summary

Henry Schein beats InternetArray on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

InternetArray Company Profile

InternetArray, Inc. operates as an Internet development, technology licensing, and marketing company. It provides guidance and investment for early stage Web-centric companies. The company focuses on identifying and developing collborative Internet-based business partners into viable and profitable companies. It offers Internet-based companies in need of the necessities for growth, financing, marketing, administrator, sales, accounting, etc. The company is based in Williamsville, New York.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc. provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services. The Health Care Distribution segment offers dental products, including infection-control products, handpieces, preventatives, impression materials, composites, anesthetics, teeth, dental implants, gypsum, acrylics, articulators, abrasives, dental chairs, delivery units and lights, X-ray supplies and equipment, and high-tech and digital restoration equipment, as well as equipment repair services. This segment also provides medical products comprising branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, X-ray products, equipment, and vitamins. The Technology and Value-Added Services segment offers software, technology, and other value-added services that include practice management software systems for dental and medical practitioners, and animal health clinics. This segment also provides value-added practice solutions, which comprise financial services on a non-recourse basis, e-services, practice technology, network, and hardware services, as well as continuing education services for practitioners. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

