Head-To-Head Contrast: Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) & Media 100 (NASDAQ:MDEA)

Media 100 (OTCMKTS:MDEA) and Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Media 100 and Fortinet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Media 100 N/A N/A N/A Fortinet 17.46% 40.58% 10.47%

Media 100 has a beta of -1.91, indicating that its stock price is 291% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortinet has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.4% of Fortinet shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Media 100 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Fortinet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Media 100 and Fortinet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Media 100 0 0 0 0 N/A Fortinet 1 15 11 0 2.37

Fortinet has a consensus price target of $129.84, suggesting a potential upside of 9.75%. Given Fortinet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fortinet is more favorable than Media 100.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Media 100 and Fortinet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Media 100 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fortinet $2.16 billion 8.88 $326.50 million $1.91 61.94

Fortinet has higher revenue and earnings than Media 100.

Summary

Fortinet beats Media 100 on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Media 100 Company Profile

Media 100 Inc. designs, develops, and sells media systems for content design. Its product lines consist of 844/X, a system for content design; Media 100 i, a family of dual-stream video editing systems that uses Macintosh; and iFinish, a family of dual-stream video editing systems that uses Windows. The company's products are personal computer-based workstations configured with proprietary software and hardware for performing video, audio, graphics, and metadata processing functions in real time. The company also offers technical support, software upgrades, and maintenance contracts. The company sells its products worldwide through direct sales force, value-added resellers, and distributors to broadcast designers, visual effects artists, and video editors of professional television and post-production establishments. Media 100 Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc. provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions. The company also provides FortiSwitch product family that offers secure switching solutions for connecting customers end devices, such as computers and laptops, as well as an expanding field of Internet of things devices; FortiAnalyzer product family, which provides centralized network logging, analyzing, and reporting solutions; and FortiManager product family that provides central and scalable management solution for its FortiGate products, including software updates, configuration, policy settings, and security updates, as well as FortiAP product family, which provides secure wireless networking solutions. In addition, it provides security subscription, technical support, professional, and training services. The company sells its security solutions to channel partners; and directly to end-customers, including small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and government organizations in a range of industries consisting of telecommunications, technology, government, financial services, education, retail, manufacturing, and healthcare. Fortinet, Inc. provides its products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

