Head-To-Head Comparison: Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) & Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN)

Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) and Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Denison Mines and Cameco’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denison Mines $11.72 million 24.33 -$13.67 million ($0.02) -22.78 Cameco $1.40 billion 2.72 $55.77 million $0.08 120.75

Cameco has higher revenue and earnings than Denison Mines. Denison Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cameco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Denison Mines and Cameco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denison Mines -104.48% -7.57% -5.31% Cameco 2.26% 1.21% 0.80%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.8% of Denison Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of Cameco shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Cameco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Denison Mines has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cameco has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Denison Mines and Cameco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denison Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A Cameco 0 1 5 0 2.83

Cameco has a consensus price target of $14.10, suggesting a potential upside of 45.96%. Given Cameco’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cameco is more favorable than Denison Mines.

Summary

Cameco beats Denison Mines on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp. in December 2006. Denison Mines Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services. This segment also produces fuel bundles and reactor components for CANDU reactors; and provides consulting services to CANDU operators. The company sells its uranium and fuel services to nuclear utilities. Cameco Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

