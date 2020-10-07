Head to Head Analysis: Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) & Franklin Mining (NYSE:FMNJ)

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) and Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.7% of Yamana Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Yamana Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Franklin Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Yamana Gold and Franklin Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yamana Gold $1.61 billion 3.27 $225.60 million $0.13 42.62 Franklin Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Yamana Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Mining.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Yamana Gold and Franklin Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yamana Gold 1 4 5 0 2.40 Franklin Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yamana Gold presently has a consensus target price of $6.31, indicating a potential upside of 13.82%. Given Yamana Gold’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Yamana Gold is more favorable than Franklin Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Yamana Gold and Franklin Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yamana Gold 18.62% 4.42% 2.60% Franklin Mining N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Yamana Gold has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Mining has a beta of -3.14, indicating that its share price is 414% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Yamana Gold beats Franklin Mining on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc. engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc. and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc. in July 2003. Yamana Gold Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Franklin Mining Company Profile

Franklin Mining, Inc., a mining and exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the La Joya mining concession in Bolivia; and Madre de Dios Area, Ch-Mine, and Los Totems project in Peru. The company was formerly known as WCM Capital, Inc. Franklin Mining, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

