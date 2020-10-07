HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Earning Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) have been trending positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. HDFC Bank earned a coverage optimism score of 2.38 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the bank an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE:HDB traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.98. The company had a trading volume of 17,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,297. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HDFC Bank has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $65.38. The firm has a market cap of $96.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.48.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 15.05%. On average, analysts forecast that HDFC Bank will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HDB. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

