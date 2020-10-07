HC Wainwright Reiterates Hold Rating for Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TRIL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

TRIL stock opened at $15.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.90. Trillium Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.23.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 79.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 89,182 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,022,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 269.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 484,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 353,069 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

