HC Wainwright Reiterates Hold Rating for Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TRIL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.
TRIL stock opened at $15.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.90. Trillium Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.23.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 79.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 89,182 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,022,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 269.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 484,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 353,069 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.
About Trillium Therapeutics
Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.
