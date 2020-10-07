Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) Trading 7.9% Higher

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW)’s stock price traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.12 and last traded at $7.11. 379,752 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 912,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Haymaker Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Haymaker Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Get Haymaker Acquisition alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.77 million and a P/E ratio of 16.00.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million.

About Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haymaker Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.