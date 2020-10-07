Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Hits $1.85 on Major Exchanges

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $25.17 million and approximately $300,185.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.85 or 0.00017364 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,629.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $338.07 or 0.03180388 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.81 or 0.02077253 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00434803 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.62 or 0.01040654 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011302 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.81 or 0.00572037 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00048668 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 13,634,952 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

