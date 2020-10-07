Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Down 3.6% This Week

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Harvest Finance token can currently be bought for $87.74 or 0.00825535 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $7.67 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00030847 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 109,245 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,396 tokens. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

