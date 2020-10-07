Harmony Price Reaches $0.0046 on Major Exchanges (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $28.84 million and $4.87 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Harmony has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. One Harmony token can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020251 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00042660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006755 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009415 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $510.38 or 0.04804382 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00057371 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00031902 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony (ONE) is a token. It was first traded on September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,255,461,110 tokens. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

