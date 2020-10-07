Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) (TSE:HDI) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.51

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) (TSE:HDI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$25.51 and last traded at C$25.51, with a volume of 3254 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$25.11.

HDI has been the topic of several research reports. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$19.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$23.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $528.59 million and a PE ratio of 15.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.23.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) (TSE:HDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$296.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$279.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hardwoods Distribution Inc. will post 1.8099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:HDI)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

