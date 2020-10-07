Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) Given a €175.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) has been assigned a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €126.40 ($148.71) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €167.00 ($196.47) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hannover Re in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €149.36 ($175.72).

Shares of HNR1 opened at €136.00 ($160.00) on Monday. Hannover Re has a 1-year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 1-year high of €116.37 ($136.91). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €138.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €141.87.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

