Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) Shares Gap Down to $0.41

Shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.41, but opened at $0.37. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 168,487 shares trading hands.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38.

In other news, major shareholder Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,255,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,836.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 470,000 shares of company stock valued at $166,650 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Jaffe Laboratories

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc, a development stage company, develops and sells biological based tissue solutions for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease in the United States and Europe. The company develops and manufactures bioprosthetic implantable devices for cardiovascular diseases, including the VenoValve, a porcine based device to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat chronic venous insufficiency; the CoreoGraft, a bovine based off the shelf conduit to be used to revascularize the heart during coronary artery bypass graft surgeries; and the Bioprosthetic Heart Valve, a porcine based heart valve designed to function like a native heart valve used for pediatric heart valve recipients.

