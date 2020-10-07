Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) shares rose 7.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 2,875 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 254,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

HNRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.55.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $52.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy Co will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 42.6% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 49,047 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 46.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 16,880 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hallador Energy in the first quarter worth $64,000. 29.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hallador Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

