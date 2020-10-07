H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.68

H2O Innovation Inc (CVE:HEO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.68 and last traded at C$1.58, with a volume of 71647 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.59.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of H2O Innovation in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of H2O Innovation in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

Get H2O Innovation alerts:

The company has a market cap of $82.25 million and a P/E ratio of -25.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.98.

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology in Canada, the United States, Spain, China, the United Arab Emirates, Mexico, France, Egypt, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment for the production of drinking water and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for H2O Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H2O Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.