Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Gap Down to $109.89

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $109.89, but opened at $103.40. Guardant Health shares last traded at $103.76, with a volume of 35,145 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.14.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.48 and a 200 day moving average of $84.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.53 and a beta of 0.51.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 45.53%. The business had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.19, for a total value of $1,262,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,749,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,483,099.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 218,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $22,707,455.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,317,456 shares in the company, valued at $344,750,027.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 527,397 shares of company stock valued at $53,384,139 over the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

