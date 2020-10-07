Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.28

Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.28 and last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.
Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85.
About Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH)
Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railroad passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. The company's passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.
