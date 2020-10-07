Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.28

Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.28 and last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 9,883 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 286.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 7,312 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 94.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH)

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railroad passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. The company's passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

