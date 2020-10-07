GrowGeneration Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 16,148 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 80% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,971 call options.

In other GrowGeneration news, President Michael Salaman sold 93,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $1,803,270.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,288,501 shares in the company, valued at $24,984,034.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $343,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,595.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 495,500 shares of company stock worth $6,133,095. Corporate insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,366,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter worth $10,000,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter worth $6,156,000. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter worth $1,685,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 327,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 75,128 shares during the last quarter. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRWG. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

GrowGeneration stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.29. 90,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,962. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average is $11.88. The firm has a market cap of $764.28 million, a PE ratio of 866.43 and a beta of 2.32. GrowGeneration has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $22.88.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $43.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.67 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 4.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

