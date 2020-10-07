GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Up 6.6%

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.22 and last traded at $16.18. 2,533,509 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 2,208,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.18.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GRWG shares. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on GrowGeneration from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GrowGeneration in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on GrowGeneration from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.88. The stock has a market cap of $764.28 million, a PE ratio of 899.45 and a beta of 2.32.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $43.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.67 million. As a group, analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Darren Lampert sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $2,066,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,238,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,479,248.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael Salaman sold 93,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $1,803,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,288,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,984,034.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 495,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,133,095 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in GrowGeneration by 1,349.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

About GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

