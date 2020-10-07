Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.40-.6.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.48. Group 1 Automotive also updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.40-6.80 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.11.

Shares of GPI stock opened at $118.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Group 1 Automotive has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $123.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.22.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $2.86. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $359,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,840 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $261,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,838 shares of company stock worth $1,977,517 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

