Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Updates Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) updated its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.40-6.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.51. Group 1 Automotive also updated its Q3 guidance to $6.40-.6.80 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised Group 1 Automotive from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.11.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $118.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.22. Group 1 Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $123.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.89.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $2.86. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 1.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,840 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $261,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $359,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,838 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,517. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

