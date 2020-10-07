Griffin Industrial Realty (GRIF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 8th.

Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.32 million during the quarter. Griffin Industrial Realty had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 7.04%.

Shares of Griffin Industrial Realty stock opened at $55.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.23. Griffin Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $28.67 and a 12-month high of $57.72. The firm has a market cap of $282.51 million, a PE ratio of -107.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GRIF shares. TheStreet cut Griffin Industrial Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub cut Griffin Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th.

In related news, VP Scott Charles Bosco sold 3,000 shares of Griffin Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $155,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $155,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Griffin Industrial Realty Company Profile

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc develops, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2018, the company owned 37 buildings comprising 25 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns real estate properties in the Hartford, Connecticut area; the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania; and the greater Charlotte, North Carolina area, as well as Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Florida.

