GridCoin Price Hits $0.0071 (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One GridCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GridCoin has a total market cap of $2.91 million and $618.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GridCoin has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

GridCoin Profile

GridCoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 438,514,322 coins and its circulating supply is 407,861,290 coins. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

