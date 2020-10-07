Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) Shares Gap Down to $4.57

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.57, but opened at $4.38. Greenwich LifeSciences shares last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 785 shares changing hands.

About Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI)

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other human epidermal growth factor receptor 2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.