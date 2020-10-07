Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Shares Gap Down to $23.70

Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.70, but opened at $22.75. Greatland Gold shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 17,596,438 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 12.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.64 million and a PE ratio of -224.50.

Get Greatland Gold alerts:

In related news, insider Gervaise Heddle sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.20), for a total transaction of £525,000 ($686,005.49). Also, insider Clive Latcham sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18), for a total transaction of £175,000 ($228,668.50).

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources. It explores for gold, nickel, and cobalt deposits. The company primarily holds 100% interests in six projects, including four situated in Western Australia and two located in Tasmania. Greatland Gold plc was founded in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Greatland Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greatland Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.