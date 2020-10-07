Great Panther Mining (GPL) vs. Its Competitors Critical Review

Great Panther Mining (NYSE: GPL) is one of 78 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Great Panther Mining to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Great Panther Mining and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Panther Mining -26.26% 8.41% 3.13% Great Panther Mining Competitors -8.71% 2.98% 0.23%

Great Panther Mining has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Panther Mining’s rivals have a beta of 0.43, meaning that their average stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.3% of Great Panther Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Great Panther Mining and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Great Panther Mining $198.65 million -$91.02 million -4.59 Great Panther Mining Competitors $6.08 billion $737.94 million -13.55

Great Panther Mining’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Great Panther Mining. Great Panther Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Great Panther Mining and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Panther Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Great Panther Mining Competitors 648 1838 1928 105 2.33

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 21.59%. Given Great Panther Mining’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Great Panther Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Great Panther Mining rivals beat Great Panther Mining on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two silver mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico. Its exploration properties also include the El HorcÃ³n, Santa Rosa, and Plomo projects in Mexico; and the Argosy project in Canada. The company was formerly known as Great Panther Silver Limited and changed its name to Great Panther Mining Limited in March 2019. Great Panther Mining Limited was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

