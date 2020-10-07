Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) shares rose 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.97. Approximately 308,326 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 455,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

GLDD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.35 price target on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.87. The company has a market cap of $655.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $167.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 22.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 3,679 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $35,723.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 411,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,227.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William H. Hanson sold 10,000 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,565.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 327.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

